|
|
Ricart, Bradley
1988 - 2020
Bradley E. Ricart, age 31, of Columbus, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital from injuries received in an accident last year. He was born July 24, 1988 in Columbus and was a 2006 graduate of Pickerington North High School. He was employed at Ricart Automotive. He is survived by his mother, Kimberly Jordan, Columbus; father, Pete (Sherri) Ricart, Pickerington; fiancee, Meghan Hulme, Columbus, and the Hulme family; brother, Ryan Ricart, Columbus; sister, Amber Ricart, Grove City; his beloved dogs, Scarlet and Crimson; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. Friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8 pm Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, and one hour prior to the funeral service 11 am Friday at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4701 Winchester Pike, Columbus, 43232 with Pastor Tony Liuzzo officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Capital Area Humane Society, 3015 Scioto-Darby Executive Ct., Hilliard, OH 43026 in Brad's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020