Bradley Spinks


1993 - 2020
Spinks, Bradley
Bradley Louis Spinks, age 26, born May 1, 1993 suddenly passed away January 5, 2020. He is survived by his father and mother, Lou and Cindy; sister, Maggie and brother-in-law, Justin Smith. Brad's Memorial Service will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Xenos Christian Fellowship at 1934 N 4th St, Columbus, Ohio 43201. The Spinks family is grateful for all the love and generosity they have received, but have asked in lieu of flowers or gifts, that any donations can be made out to the already established go fund me page (www.gofundme.com/ "Love for the Spinks Family". All of the extra proceeds will be donated to a new urban Christian high school in Columbus, Ohio that will focus in the areas of IT, skilled trades and college prep.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
