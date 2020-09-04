Bradley Walker

Walker, Bradley
1979 - 2020
Bradley Roger Walker, age 40, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Bradley was born in Columbus, Ohio October 30, 1979. He is preceded in death by his beautiful mother Tracy Walker and his loving grandparents Donald and Sandra Walker. Brad is survived by his cousin, Dustin (Sarah) McDowell; his special nieces, Rylee and Haidyn McDowell; his aunts, Paula Walker and Dawn Denise McDowell (Ron). Brad was also survived by his fur babies, Scooter and Nugget who he loved very much as well as numerous other family and friends. Brad was employed with UPS as a driver for over 20 years he was very proud of that. He loved being outside and physically active, meeting and getting to know people along the way. Brad was very witty and had a very magnetic personality. He never realized the impact he had on others or how special he was. Loved the beach, palm trees and had a vacation with family to celebrate his mother's life recently which was very important to him. Brad was a very special person who will be missed so very much. Our hearts are breaking over this tremendous loss. Family will receive friends from 5-8pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to sign Bradley's online guest book or to share a special memory.