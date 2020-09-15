Williams, Bradley

Bradley Joel Williams "Brad", age 52, of Hilliard Ohio, died in his home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Brad was born on the 13th of October 1967, in Kettering Ohio, son of Ted and Sally Williams. Brad is survived by his Uncle Joel Williams (Karen); his two children, Carter and Allison with Jill Wolf; sister, Stacey Shook (Mike); nephews, Kevin Sharick (Brittney) and Jake Shook (Teresa). Brad grew up loving sports and spending time with his friends. Football was his passion and he was the captain of his high school football team. His love for football persisted through his college years at The Ohio State University and he and his friends considered him to be an 'over-the-top' OSU fan. Some of his favorite memories were of his 16-year attendance to the famed OSU v. Michigan game and his presence at the 2002 College National Championship game. Brad had a successful career, nearly 30 years, with Komar Industries as a senior purchaser and considered those he worked with to be family. Brad is remembered for his kindness and his deep and long-lasting friendships, of which he had many. He typically gathered with friends and family to play cards or watch professional sports and was said to be the glue that bonded his friends together. He was happiest when he was with others and was undoubtedly the life of the party. He would have done anything for anyone; everyone's favorite neighbor. Brad cherished his family and maintained exceptionally close relationships with them. He spoke to his father at least daily and valued his input on every aspect of his life. Brad was a devoted father and supporter of his children, never missing the opportunity to talk about their most recent accomplishments. He was loved and will be dearly missed. The family will receive guests Friday from 4-7pm for a walk through visitation at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering. Attendees are requested to respect Covid - 19 guidelines with distancing and masks. There will be a private funeral service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store