Herrell, Brandi
1989 - 2018
Brandi Renee Herrell returned to be with the Lord on November 30, 2018. Brandi was born on February 14, 1989. Brandi is preceded in death by her father Edward Lambert. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey W. Herrell; mother, Barbara Lambert; loving brother, Michael; and children, Keegen DeFrancisco, Landen Jax Herrell, Malaya Rain Herrell. Brandi and her husband Jeffrey created an adoption plan for their youngest child, Finley, making the dream of a family possible for a Columbus-area couple. Brandi's strong-will, kindness, and generosity in life will not be forgotten.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019