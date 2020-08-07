McCoy, Brandie
1978 - 2020
Brandie Beth McCoy, 41, of Columbus, passed away July 30, 2020. Brandie was born October 3, 1978 to Randy McCoy and Kellie Richardson. Brandie will be deeply missed by her fiancé, Charles Reilly; children, Tyler Luther, Brandon Jones, Alissa McCoy, Rylan McCoy; step-mom, Dawn McCoy; sister, Tina Roberts; along with many other family and friends. Brandie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5pm until time of memorial service at 6pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
. Fly high baby girl.