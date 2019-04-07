|
Brandii Michelle Mason, age 46, transitioned from this life into her Heavenly Father's arms on March 30, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1973 to the late Greg Rice and Brenda Mason, in Columbus, Ohio. Brandii was talented and very creative. She could paint, draw, and beautifully express herself through poetry. Although she hadn't done so in recent years, she also loved to sew. She would fondly reminisce on how when her nieces were babies, she'd make little outfits for them and play dress-up. They were her little doll babies she'd laughingly say. Brandii is survived and will be greatly missed by the love of her life and soulmate of 24 years, Rodney Dalton; son, Willie Earl (Carmen) Shaw, Jr.; grandson, Riley Shaw; step-mother, Inez (Vance) Rice-Valentine; siblings, Derrick (Carla) Lewis, DeAundra Mason, Darla (Larry) Kelso, Charles Henry (Saori) Mason, Jr., Tamara (Sulayman) Mason-Brown, LaToya (Benjamin) Rice-Brewer, John Rice, Gregory B. Hartley, Toccara Kennedy, and Ciara Dunn; lifelong friends, Neil Jones, Kay Young, LaDonna Richardson, and Tina Crouse; and a host of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Brandii Maria Jenee Shaw; paternal grandparents, Gerald and Erma Jean Rice; maternal grandparents, Harry Slone Lewis, and Klara L. Turner. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00p.m. at PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 7915 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH, where Brandii's home going celebration will immediately follow at 1:00p.m. Pastor Tim Keesee, officiating. Burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, OH. Full obituary and online condolences at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
