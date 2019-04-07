|
|
Shaw, Brandii
Brandii Maria Jenee Shaw, age 29, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 29, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1989 to Willie Earl Shaw, Sr., and the late Brandii Michelle Mason, in Columbus, OH. Brandii was multi-talented and super creative. She loved to paint, draw, and write poetry. One talent in particular that was evident to all, was her ability to style and braid hair; even her own. She was amazing! It was a God-given gift and had she fulfilled her dream of being a cosmetologist, she most definitely would have been one of the best in the business. Brandii is survived and will be truly missed by her father, Willie Earl Shaw, Sr.; step-father, Rodney Dalton; grandmother, Inez (Vance) Rice-Valentine; brother, Willie Earl (Carmen) Shaw, Jr.; sisters, Lakeesha Palmer, LaQuinta Williams, Kyra (Christopher) Kasozi, and Shavyya Shaw; and a host of beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Brandii Michelle Mason, and grandparents, Greg Rice, and Brenda Mason. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00p.m. at PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 7915 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH, where Brandii's home going celebration will immediately follow at 1:00p.m. Pastor Tim Keesee, officiating. Burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, OH. Full obituary and online condolences available at www.pfieferfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019