Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandii Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandii Shaw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brandii Shaw Obituary
Shaw, Brandii
Brandii Maria Jenee Shaw, age 29, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 29, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1989 to Willie Earl Shaw, Sr., and the late Brandii Michelle Mason, in Columbus, OH. Brandii was multi-talented and super creative. She loved to paint, draw, and write poetry. One talent in particular that was evident to all, was her ability to style and braid hair; even her own. She was amazing! It was a God-given gift and had she fulfilled her dream of being a cosmetologist, she most definitely would have been one of the best in the business. Brandii is survived and will be truly missed by her father, Willie Earl Shaw, Sr.; step-father, Rodney Dalton; grandmother, Inez (Vance) Rice-Valentine; brother, Willie Earl (Carmen) Shaw, Jr.; sisters, Lakeesha Palmer, LaQuinta Williams, Kyra (Christopher) Kasozi, and Shavyya Shaw; and a host of beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Brandii Michelle Mason, and grandparents, Greg Rice, and Brenda Mason. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00p.m. at PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 7915 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH, where Brandii's home going celebration will immediately follow at 1:00p.m. Pastor Tim Keesee, officiating. Burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, OH. Full obituary and online condolences available at www.pfieferfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now