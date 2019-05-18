|
Fenton, Brandon
Brandon W Fenton, 23. Feb 25, 1996 - May 9, 2019. Survived by mother, Tanya Rose; step-father, Courtney Rose. Brandon was a graduate of Westerville South - Class of 2015, where he played football and ran track. Visitation will be held Tues, May 21, 2019 from 11am-Noon at the Beechwold Christian Church, 280 Morse Rd, Cols, OH 43214, where funeral service will follow a Noon. Interment Union Cemetery. Full obituary at shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019