Knudsen, Brandon
1999 - 2019
Brandon Paul Knudsen, age 20, passed away on October 28, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 29, 1999. Graduate of Central Crossing, Class of 2017. Currently enrolled in Columbus State and recently accepted into The Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University. He was employed with Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his motorcycle. He is preceded in death by his great grandmother, Delores Hermann. He is survived by his parents, Shon (Gerda) and Julie (Jason); siblings, Riley and Abigail; grandparents, Jim and Sharon Knudsen, Dan and Judy Isel; great grandparents, Tom and Dolores James; uncle, Mike (Jessica) Knudsen; aunt, Jackie (Tom) Moore; cousins, Kyle, Tyler, Kimberly, Ashley, and Grayson; family and many close friends. Friends may gather on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Grove City Church of the Nazarene from 10:00 until time of memorial service at 11:00am. Pastor Owen Stotts officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the Newcomer SW Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019