Brandon Lee Ballou, born April 28, 1984, passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2020. A message from Brandon to those still fighting the good fight- "When everything seems like an uphill struggle, just think of the view from the top." Public calling hours will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 EAST LIVINGSTON AVENUE, COLUMBUS 43232. Attendance levels will be monitored in compliance with social distancing requirements; we respectfully ask all friends and guests to wear a mask for everyone's continued safety. For full obituary details, visit www.schoedinger.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
