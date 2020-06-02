Ballou, Brandon L.
1984 - 2020
Brandon Lee Ballou, born April 28, 1984, passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2020. A message from Brandon to those still fighting the good fight- "When everything seems like an uphill struggle, just think of the view from the top." Public calling hours will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 EAST LIVINGSTON AVENUE, COLUMBUS 43232. Attendance levels will be monitored in compliance with social distancing requirements; we respectfully ask all friends and guests to wear a mask for everyone's continued safety. For full obituary details, visit www.schoedinger.com.
1984 - 2020
Brandon Lee Ballou, born April 28, 1984, passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2020. A message from Brandon to those still fighting the good fight- "When everything seems like an uphill struggle, just think of the view from the top." Public calling hours will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 EAST LIVINGSTON AVENUE, COLUMBUS 43232. Attendance levels will be monitored in compliance with social distancing requirements; we respectfully ask all friends and guests to wear a mask for everyone's continued safety. For full obituary details, visit www.schoedinger.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.