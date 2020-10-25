Brandy Feasel

Feasel, Brandy
1988 - 2020
Brandy Mae Feasel (32) passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2020 while in her residence of Southpoint, OH. Brandy was born in Columbus, Ohio where she spent most of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Denise Ward. Survived by her husband Jeffrey K. Feasel, Children Jorden Cooper, Kaden Camacho and Bishop Feasel. Biological Mother Tabatha Little. Brother Michael Ward Jr, Sisters Tiffany Little, Teather (Anthony) Canter, Amanda (Sean) Miller, many nieces and nephews. And several other family members and friends. For full obituary, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com