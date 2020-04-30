Brenda Burris
1938 - 2020
Burris, Brenda
Brenda Lee Burris, died peacefully April 29, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living after a valiant 30 year battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born December 6, 1938 to the late Kenneth and Mildred Burris. Graduate of Delta High School and The Ohio State University. Retired from Columbus Gas of Ohio. She was a member of Mifflin Presbyterian Church and St. Johns Evangelical Church, belonged to many organizations and an avid buckeye fan. She is survived by brother, Brad (Jody) Burris; nephew, Rainy (Laurie) Burris and their children, Peyton and Spencer; cousins, Kenneth (Margot) Moore and Jeffrey (Nancy) Stephens. Arrangements provided by SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. The family would like to thank the staff at Otterbein and Kindred Hospice for their excellent care. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
