Carter, Brenda
1945 - 2020
Brenda Joyce Carter, age 75, of Pickerington, passed Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born in Marion, Ohio to the late Charles and Josephine Elliott. Brenda was a faithful follower of Christ and member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Brenda was an active member of the community and drove a school bus for Licking County and for Pickerington Schools until her retirement. Brenda lived for her children and grandchildren, and cherished all the time she spent with them. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents and brother Charlie Elliott. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Charles Carter; her children, Michelle (Paul) Szymanski, Lisa (Mark) George and Scott Carter; grandchildren, Gabi, Nate, Casey, Connor, Claire, Cameron, Mae, and Addison; great grandchildren, Landon and Haevyn; 5 sisters; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held from 6-8 on Thursday July 2, 2020 at THE DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road N., Pickerington, Ohio 43147. A Funeral Service will take place Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 10:30am. All Covid 19 guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged. A burial will take place at a later date. Online Condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com