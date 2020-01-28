The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Clay

Add a Memory
Brenda Clay Obituary
Clay, Brenda
1945 - 2020
Brenda J. Clay, 74, of Washington Court House, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born October 18, 1945 in Esserville, Virginia to the late Roy and Lottie (Hamilton) Hatfield. Brenda is survived by her children, Delinda Ball, Ernest (Donna) Myers, Desiree (Greg) Goodrich, David (Amanda) Myers, and William Myers; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy (Richard) Smith, Ernest (Betty) Hatfield, and Tommy (Janie) Hatfield; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 2-3 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where her celebration of life service will follow at 3 p.m. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now