Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Gentzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda D. Gentzel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda D. Gentzel Obituary
Gentzel, Brenda D.
1954 - 2019
Brenda D. Gentzel, 64, passed away on February 25, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1954 in Columbus, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents Edgle and Helen Bevins, brothers Mike Bevins, Sam Bevins. She is survived by husband, Desi; children, Kevin (Amy) Gentzel, Jason (Misti) Gentzel, Justin (Linda) Gentzel, Rebekah Ables, Michaela Gentzel, Christa (Stephen) Robison; sisters, Nancy (William) Bibbey, Patricia (Chuck) Redding; brother, J.R. (Tina) Bevins; many loving grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm conducted by Pastor Steve Herron. Burial to follow at Grove City Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now