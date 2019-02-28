|
|
Gentzel, Brenda D.
1954 - 2019
Brenda D. Gentzel, 64, passed away on February 25, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1954 in Columbus, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents Edgle and Helen Bevins, brothers Mike Bevins, Sam Bevins. She is survived by husband, Desi; children, Kevin (Amy) Gentzel, Jason (Misti) Gentzel, Justin (Linda) Gentzel, Rebekah Ables, Michaela Gentzel, Christa (Stephen) Robison; sisters, Nancy (William) Bibbey, Patricia (Chuck) Redding; brother, J.R. (Tina) Bevins; many loving grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm conducted by Pastor Steve Herron. Burial to follow at Grove City Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019