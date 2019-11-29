|
|
Ellifritt, Brenda
Brenda Ann Ellifritt, passed away on November 27, 2019 at her home from pancreatic cancer with her loving husband Tim at her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Keith and Marguerite Root and her mother-in-law Carol Ellifritt. Besides her husband Tim, she is survived by her father-in-law, Gerald Ellifritt; brothers, Richard (Valerie) Root and Jack Root; sister, Sue (Ed) Mikle; brother-in-law, Thomas (Lori) Ellifritt; daughters, Beth (Dennis) Courtney, Cindy Seaford and Wendy (Rubin) Terry; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Brenda will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Brenda attended Canal Winchester High School and the Columbus Culinary Institute, where she was class salutatorian. Brenda was currently employed at Southwestern City Schools. She was a Civil War and WWII reenactor, a member of the NRA and the Ohio Gun Collectors Association. She was also a devoted Buckeyes fan. Brenda was a chef and baker without equal. Thank you to all the folks at Ohio Health for your kindness and care. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Interment will be at Violet Township Cemetery, Pickerington, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019