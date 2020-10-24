Griffin, Brenda
1950 - 2020
Brenda L Griffin, age 70. Sunrise February 2, 1950 and Sunset October 20, 2020. Public Viewing 9am, Private Visitation 10AM and Private Funeral Service 11AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The GRIFFIN/HARRIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com