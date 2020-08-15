1/
Brenda Holzapfel
1941 - 2020
Brenda Evans Holzapfel, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020. Life-long resident of Westerville. Graduate of Otterbein University 1962. Elementary school teacher in Columbus Public Schools during the 60's. Manager and co-owner of the family business, John Evans Appliance, from 1979 to 1999. Member of the Church of Messiah, U.M. Affiliate of Sigma Kappa and Epsilon Kappa Tau Sororities. Great supporter and past chairman of Twig #55 of Children's Hospital. Enjoyed the friendship and company of her "Circle of Friends" Class of '58 and spending time with her family at Lakeside, OH. Loved to travel, read, cook, and garden. Preceded in death by parents John W. and Lucille Evans, sister Carolyn L. Evans. Survived by loving husband of 59 years, Claude D. Holzapfel Jr.; children, John Claude (Lori), Amy Beth (Matt) Gutman, all of Westerville. Her "Darling, precious grandchildren", Michael Evan, Luke Allen, and Elizabeth Ann Gutman; John Claude II and Zachary David Holzapfel. Niece, Courtney Evans Benson of Johnstown; grandniece and nephews, Rebecca, Joseph, and Jacob Freed. Brenda will also be remembered by sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, many nieces and nephews, extended family, dear friends, and business associates. The family extends appreciation to staff at Friendship Village of Columbus and Capitol City Hospice for your kindness and compassion you shared with Brenda during these challenging times. Memorial Service at Church of the Messiah, Friday, August 21, 2020. Visitation from 10-11am, service at 11am. Memorial contributions in Brenda's memory can be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Dr., Columbus, Oh 43205 or Lakeside Chautauqua Foundation, 236 Walnut Ave, Lakeside, Oh 43440. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Messiah
AUG
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Church of the Messiah
