Hoover, Brenda
1962 - 2020
Brenda Renee Hoover, age 57, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Brenda is predeceased by her parents Robert (Jill) Johnson and Shirley Greer, siblings Bill Johnson, Robert Johnson Jr., Dale Salyer, Tamela Rideout, Donald E. Parsons, Donald G. Parsons, Dearl "Bubba" Parsons, nephew Timothy May, niece Theresa McEwan, also predeceased by Donald (Hazel) Parsons, dear friend Mr. Bill and beloved dog, Jake. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Bob Hoover; children, Bobby (Krysten Goddard) Hoover, Christina (Kurt) Stephens, Sarah (Luke Hannan) Hoover; grandchildren, Ayvah Hoover-Goddard and 2 on the way. Also survived by siblings, Darlene (Ron) Dillender, Janet (Bill) Wolfe, Karen (Andy) Vaspasiano, Debbie (Blake) Anderson, Cheryl (Tim) May, Jill (Bones) Amodio, David (Pam) Johnson and Teresa Johnson, Cherie Brenner, Debbie (Rick) White, Dearl (Judy) Parsons and Lisa (Mike) Taylor; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Brenda enjoyed working for Southwestern City Schools as a bus driver for over 15 years. Friends and family may visit Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-7pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 7pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020