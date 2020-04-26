|
|
Berkheimer, Brenda Lee
1941 - 2020
Brenda Lee Berkheimer, passed away on April 24, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1941, to Emma Shillingburg and Jess Arnold in Douglas, West Virginia. She moved to Columbus at a young age and settled in Upper Arlington, where she graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1959. Brenda married Merrill Berkheimer in 1959 and moved around frequently as a military spouse. Her least favorite of places was Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, or "that state up north" as she would call it. Brenda was blessed with a close-knit family who love and miss her terribly. They'll treasure the memories with Brenda, more affectionately know as "Granny." One particular recent memory is a family road trip to D.C. three years ago, where Brenda climbed to the top of the Lincoln Memorial and walked all over the city. Her family will miss her enthusiasm on Buckeye game days. A lifelong Buckeye fan, Brenda loved watching games with her family. Brenda earned her LPN degree and worked as a nurse at First Community Village and Summit's Trace during her long career. She "retired" more times than her family could count, often going back to work after growing bored with retirement after a few weeks. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Donnie) Coleman and Shawn (Matt) Hays; grandchildren, Joey (Amanda) Herb, Brian (Stacy) Herb, Jeremy (Julia) Coleman, Chelsea (Anna) Coleman; and numerous other family members and great friends. With the assistance of SCHEODINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, there will be a private family service on Tuesday, April 28 due to Covid-19 restrictions. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Living Hospice and Otterbein New Albany for their care. Brenda was a dog lover, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ASPCA, Columbus Humane or another cause near to your heart.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2020