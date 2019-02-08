|
Gaines, Brenda Lee
1947 - 2019
Brenda Lee Gaines, age 71 of Galena, passed away Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born on May 12, 1947 in Mt. Hope, WV to the late William and Hessie (Cruse) Boggs. Brenda attended Brookhaven High School and later met the love of her life, Fred J. Gaines, whom she married June 12, 1964 in Columbus, OH. Together they shared nearly 55 wonderful years raising their family and making a home. In addition to her loving husband, Brenda is survived by daughters Lisa (Dan) Busse, Marengo, and Michele (Tom) Limings, Marengo, and grandchildren Jake and Jared Limings, and Deven Busse. Friends may call Monday, February 11th from 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p.m. at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. 61, Sunbury. Graveside services with Pastor Larry DeWitt officiating will follow at Burnside Cemetery, corner of Lewis Center & N. Old 3C Highway, Westerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brenda's name may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, OH 43015, www.hsdcohio.org. Condolences and special memories may be shared at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Gaines family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019