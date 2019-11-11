|
Saylor, Brenda
1942 - 2019
Brenda Sue (Tipton) Saylor, age, 77, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Brenda was born July 12 1942 in Rock Hill, SC, to the late Homer and Hattie (Young) Tipton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 12 from 4-5PM at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd, Columbus, OH 43229. A Memorial Service will follow at 5PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at https://www.alz.org/nca/donate. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019