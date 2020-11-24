Solt, Brenda
1951 - 2020
Brenda Sue Solt, age 69, of Columbus, OH, passed away November 22, 2020. She was born June 6, 1951 in Columbus, OH to the late Boyd and Virginia Solt. Brenda retired from Kroger Bakery after 25 years of employment. She was known in the family as "Martha Stewart", for her amazing chicken and noodles, German chocolate cake, carrot cake and her love of ice cream. Brenda was an adored mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Terry Solt, two sisters-in-law Lynne Hecox Solt and Marilyn Solt. Survivors include her son, Kenton Daniel (Beth Walt) Ridenour; two grandchildren, Kenton Ridenour and Kenley Ridenour; siblings, Jerry Solt, Vicki (David) Rarick, Lisa Solt Jones and Tammy (David) Viola; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Judy Purdy, Connie Orr and Vicki West. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Wagnalls Memorial Library, 150 E. Columbus St, Lithopolis, OH 43136. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
