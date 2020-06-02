Brenda White
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
White, Brenda
1960 - 2020
Brenda L. White was born on September 25, 1960 at White Cross Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She passed on May 31, 2020 at her home with her husband, Allen, by her side. Brenda had a rewarding career at the Ohio Bureau of Worker's Compensation retiring at the age of 47. She received Proclamations of Outstanding Service from the Governor, Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives. Her biggest joy in life was her family (including fur babies) and many close friends. She had a huge heart and was always trying to help someone in need or just be a good listener and friend. Brenda will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 41 years, Carl "Allen" White. She is survived by her brother, Michael (Laura) Thompson; Aunt Georgie Ward; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Haigler; brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Mary Ann Scarburry; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Dixie and Ray Thompson, in-laws Mary and Carl White, brother-in-law Gary White and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Jeanne Knoble and the staff at the Zangmeister Cancer Center. Visitors are welcome at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 3393 Broadway in Grove City from 10-11a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020. The Funeral Service will begin at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, Brenda requests you do something nice for somebody. Please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com for the on-line tribute and sign the guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved