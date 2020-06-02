White, Brenda
1960 - 2020
Brenda L. White was born on September 25, 1960 at White Cross Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She passed on May 31, 2020 at her home with her husband, Allen, by her side. Brenda had a rewarding career at the Ohio Bureau of Worker's Compensation retiring at the age of 47. She received Proclamations of Outstanding Service from the Governor, Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives. Her biggest joy in life was her family (including fur babies) and many close friends. She had a huge heart and was always trying to help someone in need or just be a good listener and friend. Brenda will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 41 years, Carl "Allen" White. She is survived by her brother, Michael (Laura) Thompson; Aunt Georgie Ward; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Haigler; brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Mary Ann Scarburry; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Dixie and Ray Thompson, in-laws Mary and Carl White, brother-in-law Gary White and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Jeanne Knoble and the staff at the Zangmeister Cancer Center. Visitors are welcome at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 3393 Broadway in Grove City from 10-11a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020. The Funeral Service will begin at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, Brenda requests you do something nice for somebody. Please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com for the on-line tribute and sign the guestbook.
1960 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.