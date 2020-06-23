Williams, Brenda
1950 - 2020
Brenda Joyce Williams, age 70. Sunrise March 1, 1950 and Sunset June 17, 2020. Private services Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, June 29, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. A mask is mandatory. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the WILLIAMS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2020.