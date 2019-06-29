Home

Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
6440 S. High St
View Map
Brendan Kavanagh


1935 - 2019
Brendan Kavanagh Obituary
Kavanagh, Brendan
Brendan Kavanagh, age 83, Thursday June 27, 2019. Born July 25, 1935 in Kerry, Ireland son of the late Thomas and Ellen (Fitzgerald) Kavanagh. Veteran of US Air Force. Member of the Shamrock Club. Preceded in death by his first wife Noraeen (Davey) Kavanagh. Survived by his wife, Kathleen (Conlon) Kavanagh; children, Bridget (Bill) Howard, John and Patrick Kavanagh; grandchildren Ian Kavanagh, Thomas Howard, Adam Kavanaugh and Ryan Howard; brother, Joseph (Laura) Kavanagh of England and sister-in-law Rita Sheridan; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Monday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME 403 E. Broad St. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel 6440 S. High St. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 30, 2019
