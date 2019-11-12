The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Brigid of Kildare
7179 Avery Rd.
Dublin, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid of Kildare
7179 Avery Rd.
Dublin, OH
View Map
2001 - 2019
Brendan Patrick Foley, III, age 18, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family after a five year battle with cancer. He attended St. Brigid of Kildare School and is a graduate of Bishop Watterson High School where he was a three year varsity volleyball player. Brendan helped lead faith-based retreats at Watterson as well as several Kairos retreats helping to inspire faith in his fellow classmates. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout, was a member of the National Business Honor Society and President of his high school business club. Brendan was a freshman at The Ohio State University where he was studying business. To those who knew him he was an inspiration of strength and perseverance. He will be greatly missed by his parents, Brendan P. and Deborah Foley; as well as a large extended family and many friends. Calling hours will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4-7p.m. at St. Brigid of Kildare, 7179 Avery Rd., Dublin, OH 43017, where Mass of Christian Burial will also be held at 10a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the Neuronendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF), dedicated to scientific research to cure the cancer that took Brendan, at https://netrf.org/foley/ . Arrangements by Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell. To leave a condolence for the family visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
