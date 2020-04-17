|
|
Smith, Brennon M.
1992 - 2020
Brennon M. Smith age 28 was united with his Savior and greeted by his heavenly family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Brennon was born on January 28, 1992. He was a fun-loving, bear hugging, outstanding young man with a heart of gold. His smile was contagious and would light up the room. Brennon was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying golf and fishing with his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Teresa Smith of Mt. Vernon, OH; brother, Bryce smith of Mt. Vernon, OH; sisters, Ashley (Jason) Ross of Mt. Vernon, OH and Amanda (Eric) Bell of Newark, OH; his favorite niece, Avery Lee and his girlfriend, Crystal Robinson-Cusick. Brennon will be dearly missed by a host of family and friends, and he will remain forever in their hearts. A private service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A celebration of life gathering will be held on a later date. Arrangements by MYERS-WOODYARD, 587 Main Street, Groveport, OH. Pastor Daniel Thoma will be officiating. Burial will follow at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020