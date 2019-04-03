|
Sheffer, Brent Alan
1957 - 2019
Brent Alan Sheffer, age 61, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1957 in Canton, Ohio to the late Dwight and JoAnne Sheffer. He was a 1975 graduate of Canton South High School and received his BSBA in Finance/Accounting in 1979 from The Ohio State University. After a successful accounting career, he decided to go to law school and graduated from Capital Law School in 1990. He was a member of the Ohio Bar Association and the Columbus Bar Association. His love of service led him to be active with the Central Ohio Amateur Radio Emergency Service as a Ham radio operator and the National Rifle Association as a Life Member. He was a Junior Chamber International (JCI) Senator and very active in the Mens Bible Study at his church. Brent is survived by his wife, Hillary (Taylor) Sheffer; his brother, Scott (Beth) Sheffer; and his nephews, Duncan and Graham. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Linda (Sheffer) McDonald. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13 at Faith Covenant Church, 3607 Dempsey Road, Westerville, OH 43081 from 2:30-4 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donations to the . Complete obituary and condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019