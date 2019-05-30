|
Watson, Brent
Brent Watson, 85, went home to be with Jesus on May 23, 2019. Brent was born and lived his entire life in the Delaware, Ohio area. Upon graduating high school, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. After his military commitment, Brent attended and graduated from Otterbein University. He began a successful sales career with Honeywell Corporation before purchasing Columbus Automatic Sprayer Company. He remained owner and president until his retirement. Brent loved fine food and was a gourmet cook. Time spent outdoors, hunting in Colorado or the farm in Sunbury, and fishing from Belize to Canada were his happiest moments. Brent will forever remain in the hearts of his family: his wife, Janet; children, Cheryl Watson, Shelley Watson, Eric Watson, Evan Watson, Chris (Dan) Elliott, Cindy (Jeff) Davis; and grandchildren, Emma, Drew, Isabel and Sam. The family will receive friends at Ballard Hall, Central College Campus, 9755 Sunbury Rd., Westerville, Ohio from 10-11 am. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at 11 am. Pastor David Redding will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute in Brent's name to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio, 45331.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019