Kelly, Breon
1987 - 2020
Breon Alan Kelly, age 33. Sunrise September 12, 1987 and Sunset September 23, 2020. PUBLIC Visitation 9:00 AM PRIVATE Visitation 10:00 am and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, October 2, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the KELLY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com