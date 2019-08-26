Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Brett Johnson


1966 - 2019
Brett James Johnson, age 53, of Whitehall, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Brett was born in Mitchell, South Dakota on March 31, 1966. Brett was a graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School. Brett will be fondly remembered by many as he was a familiar face as a former Deli Manager at Big Bear/Giant Eagle for years and then went on to work for Unifirst Corporation and remained there until his death. Brett was a lifelong Parishioner at Holy Spirit Parish. Brett was genuinely a good soul. Never said a bad word about or to anyone. He was a quiet, kind and gentle individual. Brett volunteered at Faith Mission downtown for a period of time and when he was diagnosed with cancer back in 2016 and was undergoing aggressive treatment was unable to work but spent the days, he felt good making dog toys to donate to local shelters. Brett also made many new friends at The Villas of St Theresa's where his mother lived. He became very popular with the meals he would make and take to his mom and her friends. Brett was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan and proudly dressed accordingly and a true Ohio State Buckeye fan. Brett traveled much and often in earlier years and was an avid skier. He was also an animal lover. Brett will be missed beyond words by his family and friends. There are those who's time here on earth is short, but they leave a huge impact. Brett is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Audrey Johnson. Survived by 6 siblings, Tim (Darla) Johnson, Clay (Tina) Johnson, Scott (Karen) Johnson, Kelly (Jon) Edwards, Pat (Darcy) Johnson, Darin (Andrea) Johnson; and his nieces and nephews, (John) Nicole, Joseph, Grace, Elizabeth (Amy) Eric, Ally Jean, Macie, Rhyan and Andrew, Nate, Mallory, Scott, Luke, (McKenzie) Mathew, Haley, Ben, Colton and Madden; and the Fur babies who loved him, Sophie, Kobe and Cooper. Visitation will be held at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Thursday, August 29 from 6-8 and Funeral Mass at Holy Spirit Parish, 4383 E. Broad St., Friday, August 30 at 10:30 am with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery following the Mass. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die"- Thomas Campbell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Mission, 500 Wilson Bridge Rd, Ste 245, Worthington, Ohio 43085 or to The James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, 460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43210. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
