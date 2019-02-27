Home

In loving memory of Brett Matthew Owens, born July 2, 1961. Died February 25, 2019. Preceded in death by father Marvin Ray Owens, Jr., brother Gregory Steven Owens, maternal grandparents Charles, Sr. and Dorothy Davis, paternal grandparents Marvin, Sr. and Caroline Owens. Survived by mother, Peggy Jo (Davis) Owens; sister, Charla Lynn (Owens) Garabrandt; aunt, Melanie Stout; uncles, Fred Davis, Charles Davis; various nieces, nephews and cousins. Per Brett's wishes, there will be no services. To leave messages of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
