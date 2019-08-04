|
|
Adkins, Brian
1970 - 2019
Brian Adkins, age 49, Thursday August 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Columbus son of the late Joel and Catherine Canty Adkins. Also preceded in death by his aunts and uncle, Margaret and Carl Diefenbach, Mary Ellen and Ron Adolph, Shirley and Robert Lockard, Betty Canty and George Dine. Survived by his devoted and loving companion Dawn Snook; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Becky Adkins and sister and brother-in-law, Dolly and Bill Hager; aunts and uncles, Barbara and Lloyd Workman, Jimmy and Pat Adkins, John Canty, Patty Canty, Eileen Dine, Theresa (Rita) and Greg Purnell, Tom and Liz Canty, Alice and Steve Williams; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends as well as his faithful feline companion. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL 4661 Kenny Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church 414 E. North Broadway. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers friends who wish may contribute in his memory to Buckeye Pet Partners 1776 Kings Ct., D, Columbus, OH 43212 or a pet rescue of choice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019