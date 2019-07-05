|
Baker, Brian
Brian William Baker, 60, of Ocala, FL, went with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Brian was born in Columbus, OH to William and Evelyn Baker and moved to Ocala in 1981. He was a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch for 27 years. He was an active member of Church @ the Springs in Ocala, and a former member of the appropriations committee of The United Way. He enjoyed riding his Harley, traveling, playing tennis, playing the drums, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes. Brian loved his family and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Brian is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathy Baker of Ocala; two children, Christine (Michael) Cornell of Oviedo, FL and Steven (Samantha) Baker of Ft. Myers, FL; 5 grandchildren, Madisyn, Chloe, Emersyn, Nash and Lainey. He is also survived by his mother, Evelyn Baker; and sister, Tara (Kevin) Perfect. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 4:30pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Church @ the Springs. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or Hospice of Marion County in Brian's name. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470, (352)-629-7171. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 7, 2019