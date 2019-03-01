|
|
Boyer, Brian
1967 - 2019
USAF Master Seargent Brian Linden Boyer, 51 born September 1, 1967 went to be with his Heavenly Father on February 24, 2019. Survived by his seven adoring siblings, Lorraine Stickel, Marilyn (Marlon) Mello, Tamara Turner, Thomas Boyer, Deborah Dolbow, Suzanne Shively, Dean (Cheryl) Boyer; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by father Harry Linden Boyer and mother Carolyn Ann Storer. Brian dedicated his life to his country, family, and friends. His military service began in 1991 and ended in retirement in 2014. During his career Brian distinguished himself by meritorious service and received various Medals, Achievement and Appreciation Awards including Master Sargent, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, National Defense Service Medal with Service Star and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and American Airman Hometown Hero's Salute, Air National Guard. Brian served in Operation DESERT THUNDER, Rota, Spain 1998, Operation IRAQI FREEDOM & ENDURING FREEDOM, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, 2003. His humor was infectious. He was funny, sweet and kind to everyone he knew and loved. Visitation at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 12 noon Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Private burial for family to be held at a later date. A special thank you to Brian's longtime friend Michael Suclesky for his love and support. Brian's passing was deeply felt by many of those who loved him and he will be sadly missed. May he rest in peace. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019