Campbell, Brian
Brian J. (Cannon Ball) Campbell, a United States Marine, born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease at home surrounded by family on November, 28 2020. Brian is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Campbell; sons, Daniel and Stan; daughter in-law, Cristi; grandchildren, Hailey, Kierstan, and Ty. Brian is preceded in death by his parents Victoria and Joseph, brothers Joseph, Ted, Victor, and sister Patricia. He had a wonderful life filled with great adventures including a tour in the Vietnam war. He was a salesman by trade and could not spend a day in Columbus without running into an old friend. He spent many years as a member of the charity newsies where he had a passion for raising money to help clothe less fortunate children in central Ohio. Most of all we will miss his humor and care he brought to our lives. He took care of us everyday and put us always first, while making us laugh at the same time. Famous for his schools of thought on many subjects, he was never short of a lecture or a witty comment. A diehard Buckeye and Cleveland sports fan he taught us what it meant to love your home team. Brian we will miss the impact you had on us and never forget all the joy you brought to our lives. Thank you for being our husband and father.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
