Carnahan, Brian
1985 - 2019
Brian W. Carnahan was born on October 4, 1985 in Columbus, Ohio and died on September 10, 2019 at the age of 33 years old. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Elayne Cohn and grandfather Arthur Carnahan. He is survived by parents, Russell and Randi Carnahan; brothers, Michael and Stephen Carnahan; sister, Haley Carnahan; grandmother, Marjorie Carnahan; and girlfriend, Kelsey Sradeja. Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio, 43085. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019