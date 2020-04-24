The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Brian Chiampo


1982 - 2020
Chiampo, Brian
1982 - 2020
Brian James Chiampo, 37, of Westerville, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center after an extended illness. He fought a courageous 16-month battle. Brian was born on December 31, 1982 in Wooster to James and Sandra (Sheldon) Chiampo. He was a 2001 graduate of Wooster High School, and attended Malone University in Canton, majoring in Sports Management. Brian loved his family, God, vacations, music, dogs, and baseball – especially his beloved Cleveland Indians. He was proud of the fact that he completed his journey to visit every major league baseball park in the country. His sense of humor and joyful outlook brightened every life he touched. Brian is survived by his loving parents, Jim and Sandy; his sister, Amy Chiampo; and his nephew, Jacob Chiampo, all of Westerville. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Donald and Marjory Sheldon, paternal grandparents Joseph and Anna Chiampo, and his companion dog Edison. Due to the pandemic a private family service will be held. A celebration of Brian's life for his family and friends will take place later this summer at Central College Presbyterian Church in Westerville. Arrangements are entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020
