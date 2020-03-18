|
|
Frase, Brian D.
1973 - 2020
Brian David Frase, 47, of Galena, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Brian was born March 3, 1973 in Canton to Lee and Karen (Woodruff) Frase, who survive, along with his wife, Jill (Cooper) Frase; daughter, Abigail Walker; siblings, Cheri (Doug) Whipkey, Richard (Sue) Frase, Robert (Sandy) Frase, Wendy (Tod) Huston, Kathie Perkins, Lori (Doug) Mack, Diane (Paul) Skipper, and Michael (Laura) Frase; sister-in-law, Stephanie (husband) Kimpel: as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Brian was the owner of Complete Roofing Services, which he built on his own beginning in 2006. He was deeply rooted in the Columbus construction community. He loved his family, snowmobiling in Canada, following the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Penguins. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Brian at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON in the near future. In the meantime, the family encourages online condolences be made at www.schoedinger.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Brian's memory to www.ohiospf.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2020