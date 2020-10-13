Hicks, Brian D.

1964 - 2020

Brian D. Hicks, 55, of Westerville, Ohio. Brian passed away in his home on Friday, October 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born November 22, 1964 in Arlington Heights, IL to the late SSGT Jack Richard Hicks and Celeste M. Hicks. He proudly served the country he loved in the US Army where he became a Finance Specialist. He received his BA, Business Management and MBA, Accounting, Finance, International Business from Otterbein College. He spent the last 5 years employed at Romanoff Electric in Columbus, OH as Purchasing Agent. In 2008, Brian welcomed his precious daughter, Kaitlin, into his world which began his greatest interest and achievement, being Dad. He made it his priority to offer various opportunities and activities that would encourage knowledge and experience, as he was provided in his youth. Curious by nature and a seeker of knowledge, Brian loved learning new things and understanding how things worked, whether it was through academic pursuits, a challenging DIY project or an interesting documentary. His diverse appreciation for music began in childhood watching old movies and musicals at the Ohio Theater in Columbus, Ohio. He enjoyed singing when moved by a song and would show it by gently tapping his fingers or feet. A man of many talents and skills, Brian was most content applying his creativity toward home improvement projects. Much of the knowledge and experience for this was gained framing houses with his brothers after high school and through his job purchasing tools and materials, and eventually becoming Purchasing Manager, at Tremaine Electric. He was an intense goal setter and worked to accomplish them diligently. An avid and resourceful DIY guy, Brian always sought affordable ways to tackle projects correctly and proficiently. Despite his color blindness, he found a way to tell the difference between red and green wires when doing electrical projects. Brians time and travels overseas during his military service influenced many of his interests and career pursuits, and his time stationed in Germany left an indelible impression on him. While between jobs, he took a month to travel and explore his beloved Germany and surrounding areas from which he happily regaled stories from his adventures. It was a great opportunity to combine his appreciation for history, travel, food, culture, nature and socializing with a hands on experience. Always ready for conversation, he loved sharing and hearing stories, learning about and from others, and was known for his sly wit and joking spirit. He loved his family and delighted in holiday gatherings or a simple visit. He often shared stories from experiences such as his time as a sous chef at the short lived Playboy Club in Columbus, OH after he attended culinary school. Brian did his best to live a good life and to be his brothers keeper. He was a helper who made every effort to assist if he was needed and was in his joy when he could share his time, talents or treasures to boost others, most especially when he could be a resource for information. His subtly kind, compassionate, playful, generous and gentle spirit left those who were fortunate to encounter and know him with an unforgettable feeling he was an amazing and sweet man. Brian is survived by his mother, Celeste Hicks; brothers and sisters (nephews and nieces), Richard Ric (Cathie) Hicks (Matt, Jared), Theresa Terry (Gene) Seda (Jason, Jeffry, Daniel, Amanda, Meghan), Kevin (Dally) Hicks (Kelly, Cary), Sandra Sandy Fermenti (Scott), Moira (Gary) Salters (Brittnay, Aaron), Melissa Hicks (Tara, Camisha, Cody, Carissa), Martin (Amber) Hicks (Chase, Cylence, Colton), and Kara Hicks (Andrew) Meiling; 19 great nieces and nephews and his beloved daughter, Kaitlin, who was his heart and his world. In addition to his father, Brian was preceded in death by his sister Cynthia Cindy Rae Hicks, brother Thayne R. Hicks, grandparents Larry and Elizabeth Betty Hicks and Walter and Genevieve Schinski, several aunts and uncles, as well as his loyal and beloved dogs, Brutus, Eli, Amy, Zayla, Valentine and Bella. The family will hold a private graveside service Friday, October 16, 2020. Following this service, we would like to invite friends and family to join in a Celebration of his life from 3:30-6:30pm at the Medallion Country Club, 5000 Club Dr, Westerville, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to WOSU (or your local PBS station) or a food bank of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store