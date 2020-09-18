Robertson, Brian Keith II
1990 - 2020
Brian Keith Robertson II was born February 13, 1990, entered eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020, he was affectionately called "Keithfee" by family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memories, daughter, Zoe-Britain B. Robertson; parents, Verona K. Robertson and Brian K. (Georgina Cooley-Robertson) Robertson Sr. and William C. Ferguson; grandparents, Donna J. Davis, Kathryn E., James G. Payne Jr., and Jerry B. Robertson Sr.; siblings, Breanna C-M. Robertson, Guion A-L. Robertson, and Toccara A. Robertson; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation 5-7pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Monday, September 21, 2020 at Born to Win Ministries, 2501 Mock Road. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The ROBERTSON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com