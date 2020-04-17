Home

Brian Ogershok I.


1962 - 2020
Brian Ogershok I. Obituary
Ogershok I, Brian
1962 - 2020
Brian Paul Ogershok I., 57, of Hebron, died unexpectedly on April 16, 2020, at his home in Hebron. He was born July 8, 1962, in Great Falls, Montana, the son of the late John Ogershok and Joan (Pallo) Ogershok of Reynoldsburg. He was employed at Mast Global logistics and formerly at K-Mart Distribution Center in Groveport. He served honorably in the US Marine Corps, and was an avid golfer. His family came from the Pittsburgh area, and he was a fan of the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He was also a member of the Buckeye Lake Post of The VFW #1388 and the Buckeye Lake Eagles #2801. He is survived by his loving family: in addition to his mother, his children Bo of Hebron, Hope (Cody Starner) Ogershok of Heath; his siblings Terry Ogershok, Laura Ogershok, Cathi (Wayne) Hughes, Larry (Kathy) Ogershok, Ed (Mary) Ogershok and James (Melina) Ogershok, along with several nieces and nephews, the mother of his children Kim Roles, his girlfriend Patty, and his canine companion Bella. The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to Cancer Support at Licking Memorial Health Systems, 1320 West Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron, is honored to care for Brian and his family. Please log on to hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of support for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020
