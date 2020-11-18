1/
Brian Park
1953 - 2020
Brian G. Park, age 67, was suddenly and unexpectedly called home on October 30, 2020. Brian is preceded in death by father Glenn Park, siblings Valerie Park and Jeffrey (Julia) Park. He is survived by wife, Karen Kanatas Park; and mother, Adeline Park Sipes. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Matthew Kanatas; by his daughter from a previous marriage, Carrie (Chad) Craycraft; and grandsons, Mattheu (21), Andrew (14), and Mason (10); and by nephews, Daniel (Lacey) Alicie, and Alex (Ronda Spears) Alicie; and several great nieces and nephews. Brian enjoyed spending time at Indian Lake, boating, bonfires and being with his many friends. He was a restaurant owner, retired contractor and later retired from the coffee business. He was an avid Buckeye fan who loved tailgating at his and his wife's tailgate, known as "Parkgate" and going to the games for many years. He loved Indy car races, having gone to the Indy 500 and Mid-Ohio for many years since childhood, including this past September. Over the last few years, Brian became involved in gun shooting target practice at L.E.P.D. and became quite the marksman. He was a generous man volunteering for many causes important to him. He was a true patriot who believed firmly in God, country and the Constitution. Arrangements entrusted to O.R. Woodyard Northwest Chapel. Private services to be held at a later date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
2990 Bethel Road
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 221-7746
