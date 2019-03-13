Home

Brian Phillip Johnson-Outcalt


1997 - 2019
Brian Phillip Johnson-Outcalt Obituary
Johnson-Outcalt, Brian Phillip
1997 - 2019
Brian Phillip Johnson-Outcalt was born April 4, 1997 to Tessie May Johnson and Brian Outcalt. He passed away on March 9, 2019. Brian was an amazing son, a wonderful brother, and a loving person. Brian was preceded in death by his great grandmother Tessie Belle Duff. He is survived by his parents, Tessie and b-a Brian; sister, Briana; and brothers, Christion Isaiah and Jonathan. Visitation 1PM and Life Celebration 2PM in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
