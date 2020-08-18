Hall, Brian T.
1949 - 2020
Brian T. Hall, age 70, of Worthington, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was a US Marine Veteran. Retired from IBM. He was a Catholic War Veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Preceded in death by his parents Donald and Audrey Hall and 1 brother. Survived by wife, Laura; daughter, XiaoJiao; 6 siblings. Visitation will be 5-7pm Friday, August 21 at the O. R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST CHPEL, 2990 Bethel Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at the St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Rd., Columbus 43225 on Saturday at 10am. Inurnment will be at a later date.