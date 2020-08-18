1/
Brian T. Hall
1949 - 2020
Hall, Brian T.
1949 - 2020
Brian T. Hall, age 70, of Worthington, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was a US Marine Veteran. Retired from IBM. He was a Catholic War Veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Preceded in death by his parents Donald and Audrey Hall and 1 brother. Survived by wife, Laura; daughter, XiaoJiao; 6 siblings. Visitation will be 5-7pm Friday, August 21 at the O. R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 2990 Bethel Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at the St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Rd., Columbus 43235 on Saturday at 10am. Inurnment will be at a later date. Share at www.orwoodyard.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
2990 Bethel Road
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 221-7746
