|
|
O'Donnell, Brian T.
1956 - 2019
Brian T. O'Donnell, 63, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness. Born in Columbus, OH to Robert and Miriam (Koch) O'Donnell. Brian had a landscape business through his college years and later enjoyed a career as a surveyor. Brian loved the outdoors and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Preceded in death by his parents. Lovingly survived by his wife, Laura O'Donnell; brother, Shawn O'Donnell and a half-brother, Phillip Powell. Brian is also survived by 10 rescue cats he shared with his spouse. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. STATE ST., COLUMBUS, OH 43215. To leave online condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for charitable contributions to be made in Brian's name to Colony Cats, 2740 Festival Ln, Dublin, OH 43017.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019