|
|
Wade, Brian
Brian A. Wade, age 85, of Marysville, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Memorial Gables following complications from brain cancer. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was known for his untiring community service and dedication to the City of Marysville. He retired in 1999 from Wasserstrom in Columbus where he served as vice-president of manufacturing and distribution. While at Wasserstrom, he was in charge of United Way fundraising. He was also a former associate of O.M. Scott and Sons where he worked for 19 years in logistics. He served with the Ohio Air National Guard from 1951 to 1958. A longtime member of Marysville First United Methodist Church, Brian played on the church's softball team. As a youth, he played American Legion Union Post 79 baseball and as a father, he enjoyed coaching little league. He attended Watkins school, graduated in 1951 from Bellepoint High School and attended Ohio Wesleyan University. A member of the former Marysville Jaycees, he served on Marysville City Council for seven years during the 1980's, was council president and a member of several city committees. He was a member of Palestine Lodge No. 158 F&AM, Scottish Rite and Aladdin Shrine. He was active with the Union County Shrine Club for 38 years and served as the club's president and treasurer. A member of the Union County Genealogy Society and the Union County Master Gardeners, he also loved fishing, golfing, flower gardening and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He was born February 8, 1934 in Gallia County, Ohio to the late Albert and Marie Clark Wade. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Clark Wade and Francis Wade and his sister Anne Hill. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon Newhouse Wade, whom he married September 27, 1958 at Warrensburg Methodist Church; his children, Clark (Jill) Wade of Westerville, Barry (Beth) Wade of Marysville, Kevin (Rebecca) Wade of Plain City and Michelle (Sam) Noyes of Littleton, Colorado; his grandchildren, Melanie (Chad) Stickrath, Allison (Ian) Jackson, Vanessa Wade, Kristen Scott, Andrew Wade, Jonathan Wade, Zachary Noyes, Meredith Noyes and Timothy Noyes; his great-grandchildren, Maren, Grant, Zane, Tori, Marlowe, Collin and Colten; a sister, Carol Riemenschneider of Blacklick; a brother-in-law, Gary (Yvonne) Newhouse of Powell; and several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home with Masonic Lodge services following the calling hours. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Newhouse Cemetery, Scioto Township in Ostrander. Memorial contributions may be made to in care of Union County Shrine Club or Memorial Gables activities fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019